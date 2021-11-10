It’s no secret that Brie larson She is a big fan of Nintendo, and in fact, previously expressed his wishes to play Samus aran in a hypothetical movie live-action. That said, the actress returned to film a new commercial promoting Metroid Dread and of course, the new model OLED switch.

This new advertising material was shared by the actress through her account Instagram, and without further ado, you can see it here:

In accordance with Larson, Samus Aran was one of the video game characters that inspired her the most when she was a child, in addition to being her favorite fighter whenever she throws some brawls of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

“This huge, powerful robotic character turned out to be a blonde woman with a ponytail. She’s an amazing leader, and she’s out there just… protecting the universe. I know how that is. “

Let’s remember that the actress is also a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so it is likely that next to Metroid Dread, you are also having a good time with your latest expansion.

Editor’s note: Larson is another celebrity who also enjoys video games, thus proving that anyone, regardless of gender, age or sex, is capable of enjoying this hobby like anyone else. Sure, the actress surely doesn’t have that much time on her hands for gaming, but it’s good to know that she enjoys it in her spare time.

Via: Brie larson