2022 is going to turn into a year that will see the fiercest fight between large electric SUVs. Models of all types but highlighting the most performance and with the most avant-garde design. European, Chinese and also American, because the Fisker Ocean is about to disembark, once it has signed, it has agreed to the after-sales service in Europe.

The Fisker ocean It is one of the electric SUVs that will arrive in Europe in 2022. The North American model will disembark at the end of next year, breaking into in the Premium category in style, much more fierce competition with the European equivalents and with the Chinese and Japanese. Therefore, it will arrive in the United States, a time in which the firm is building important bridges with suppliers.

The manufacturing one has already solved it, as it will be the Austrians from Magna the assemblers of the electric SUV. But almost as important as this new model is that of after-sales service. Knowing who will be in charge of the repairs and maintenance of the new Fisker Ocean is key to the commercialization and launch to the market in the Old Continent, especially for customers who have been following this model and are interested in its acquisition. Aware of such a level of importance, Fisker has officially announced an agreement with Bridgestone.

The Fisker Ocean will offer a luxurious, spacious and avant-garde interior

The Fisker Ocean, a new Premium electric SUV that will arrive in 2022

The tire supplier, through its fast services «Speedy», «Pitstop» and «Reiff-ABS», will provide maintenance for the electric SUV that It will reach dealerships in France and Germany from the end of next year, as production at Magna’s facility in Graz, Austria, is scheduled to start the November 17, 2022. The first brand has no less than 450 workshops in France, while the second and third have more than 300 service points in Germany.

Henrik Fisker said that “Our partnership with Bridgestone is being activated in multiple areas of our business and we have been constantly impressed by their investment in the future of clean mobility and the focus on innovative products and service solutions for the next generation of electric vehicles. . The fact that Bridgestone offers unique end-to-end packages and services, including original equipment accessories, aftermarket and mobility solutions for mobility players, is key. The ability to leverage their extensive network to provide our own after-sales service will be critical to Fisker’s long-term success. ‘

For the tire supplier and one of the market leaders in automotive technology, the agreement is also key in the development of sustainable mobility, as confirmed by Laurent Dartoux, President and CEO of Bridgestone EMIA, who explained that “ As part of our commitment to help shape a sustainable future of mobility, Bridgestone supports the adoption of electric vehicles through a fully integrated approach, from the development of premium tires and electric car tire technologies to mobility solutions. and dedicated fleets, including their maintenance, charging and mobile services for electric vehicles, all under one roof.