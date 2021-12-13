Are getting closer dates to give away and in AlfaBetaJuega we propose some ideas about videogames. Especially to take advantage of very interesting offers such as the Deluxe edition of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the adventure game that has captivated players. Is edition for PS5 is it availabe for only 38.01 euros, which represents a considerable 28 percent discount that you can save right now. Don’t miss out on this offer!

<br>

Know more: Kena Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe Edition



This physical Deluxe edition includes additional unpublished content, so it is worth buying. In addition to the game, it contains the original soundtrack in digital format, an exclusive cane for Kena, Golden Rot aspect, celebration hats for the Rots and a sheet of exclusive stickers. All this for only 38.01 euros, since the game has a current discount that will make you save 14.98 euros.

Buy Kena: Bridge of Spirits for PS5 for less than 40 euros

Kena: Bridge of Spirits has won 2 awards in the latest edition of The Game Awards at Best Indie Game and Best Indie Debut. In addition to the good criticism from the experts, it has also had a good reception between the players. This adventure takes place in the third person and follows Kena, a young spirit guide with magic skills. You can interact with the world, discover secrets and fight evil creatures. And all this with the help of the Rots, friendly companions who can intervene in fighting and puzzles, for example.

<br>

Know more: Kena Bridge of Spirits – Deluxe Edition



Still not convinced by all this? Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a recommended game for over 12 years, with a fascinating story and very clever riddles that will make you think. Discover the world of Kena: Bridge of Spirits and enjoy the incredible environments on your PlayStation 5. With this Amazon offer you can save 14.98 euros in total, since the game has a price of 38.01 right now.