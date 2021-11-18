Nov 17, 2021 at 8:25 PM CET

EFE

The Breogán River confirmed a third positive for COVID-19 in the equipment after the PCR tests to which the template has been subjected and assured that it is being considered the suspension of next weekend’s match with Joventut.

Last week he suffered the positive of Bring Bell-Haynes and later, already in Manresa on Saturday, a second case was detected in antigens that was confirmed on Sunday with a PCR, Kevin Larsen’s.

This Wednesday, as explained by Breogán, PCR tests revealed a third case in the team, who has an appointment with Joventut on Sunday at the Pazo dos Deportes in Lugo at 12:30.

In this sense, the Galician club indicated that “it is in contact with the health authorities and the ACB to follow instructions.”

The Breogán adds that he is considering “the suspension” of the meeting with Joventut.