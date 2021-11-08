Brembo, the most prestigious brake manufacturer, will launch a system based on artificial intelligence in the future. Here is what is known about it.

In the automobile market, there are certain parts that are not produced directly by vehicle manufacturers. In fact, most of the solutions are manufactured by others, the company in question being the one that incorporates them into a single model. In addition, curiously, there are some of these firms that play a fundamental role in the market, since they have a very prominent competitive advantage. After all, differentiation is key.

It is a normal process, since each of the components has a complex development behind it. Under this premise, Brembo is one of the companies most linked to the automotive industry today. Yes, it is the most prominent company in the brake market. This technology, which seems to have been reducing its margins in terms of innovation in recent years, is developing a new solution that will improve vehicle safety.

It is true that autonomous driving it will make travel more efficient, but this component is expected to continue to play an essential role. On the other hand, the electric car requires a less touch on the brake, but even so, it is still key when stopping a vehicle in emergency situations. Brembo, known for striving for excellence in this regard, is considering bringing its sophisticated Sensify system to the industry.

Thanks to this curious technology, it is expected that braking can be better managed in the coming years. For this, some images have been published that serve to explain what would be the competitive advantage of the brand if, finally, it entered the production chain. The fundamental key lies in the distribution of weights in the maneuver, something that would be achieved, above all, with the sending of a certain pressure to each of the wheels.

Let’s see, therefore, how the artificial intelligence system in which we are working would act accordingly, why it is a very interesting option in terms of security and, of course, to what extent a proposal of these characteristics can tend to have a differential performance in the coming years.

Sensify, how your AI system will act to improve behavior

This product’s main challenge is to remain a vitally important component. The system battery regeneration will make things very difficult for you to an element that has always been a protagonist in driving. How is it expected to remain a vital factor? The key, how could it be otherwise, is artificial intelligence. Yes, it is possible to incorporate solutions of this kind in such a technologically simple element.

The operation of this solution seems very simple. After all, the user is so you should only perform the same gesture that you have always performed. Touching the brake pedal, instead of acting on the set of tires, would measure the exact intensity to apply to each of them. In this way, it would be possible to establish a better distribution of the forces generated by the braking process. In this way, we are facing a very innovative solution.

In addition, thanks to the algorithm that manages the system, it is possible to establish behavior patterns. Thus, a better adaptation of the brake system to the type of driving of the user. In addition, it should be noted that this technology is expected to work if autonomous driving systems are on the market.

A new breakthrough to improve car user safety

Brembo is one of the leading companies in the automotive industry. Its mechanical solutions can be seen in the vast majority of higher performing cars, which explains to what extent we are facing a differential brand. Even so, is it possible to enjoy a technology of these characteristics based on an autonomous driving system? It is still early to see the innovation in question.

It is expected that its launch may take place in the year 2024. Furthermore, it is unknown which will be the first automaker to will incorporate this solution into a particular model. By then, it is expected that the system will continue to be perfected in the centers that the company has. Among the keys to take into account will be the weight that the electric car obtains in the industry. At the end of the day, the use of these systems will decrease due to the lower degradation.

And you, do you think it is possible to incorporate proposals based on artificial intelligence Or are they very forced solutions at a technological level? We will have to wait to see what are the next novelties presented in the future.

