The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been crowned as one of the best games ever made by Nintendo, being so the title has been praised by both professional critics and the public to the point that many have compared its enormous success to that of Ocarina of Time, that title that marked a before and after in the video game industry to the point of being classified as the best game in history.

Be that as it may, the enormous success of Zelda Breath of the Wild has prompted Nintendo to make a sequel, which was announced last E3 2019 and would have a launch date set in 2022, at least initially. Thus, many hope to see a new trailer for this title at The Game Awards, this being a gala that is held this morning. Nevertheless, we may be expecting more than we should.

Two insiders discuss the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild and its upcoming appearance

It has been the insider Nate the Hate and the journalist Jeff Grubb who have dropped the bomb during a podcast, since Both have discussed the unlikely appearance of the sequel to Zelda Breath of the Wild on TGA, even going so far as to affirm that we could run out of new title information until E3 2022 or, in the words of Grubb speculating, even a Nintendo Direct focused exclusively on this title.

Also, speculatively, They talk about how the next trailer could reveal the official name of the game, as Nintendo in the past has mentioned that This information is being saved due to the spoiler that could be facing the players. In this way, this is information that the Japanese company wants to keep until the launch is close.

On the other hand, it should be noted that despite the title being set in 2022, the truth is Japanese delays are giving people talk, so that the title could be another victim of this practice. It remains to be seen if Nintendo manages to launch the title as planned or if, on the contrary, it leaves for 2023.