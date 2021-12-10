Breath of the Wild drops in price by almost 30 euros

Although Black Friday and other sales periods are far away, on Amazon you can find interesting offers in video games. Without going any further, below we highlight a surprising price’s drop that affects titles such as Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, Metroid Dread or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. All are on sale for 41.31 euros, which represents a discount of 20 e even 30 euros that you can save. We tell you everything you need to know about this incredible offer.

<br>

Know more: The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild



There are great deals on Amazon today, so it’s a good chance to get games for less than 50 euros. But we have been struck by the reduced price of almost 30 euros of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Its usual price is 69.99 euros as you can see in the official Nintendo store. But on Amazon it’s available right now for 41.31 euros with a 41 percent off. So you save 28.68 euros in total and it can become the best gift this christmas.

Breath of the Wild, a masterpiece

It is certainly a unrepeatable offer for Nintendo Switch games, especially for the latest installment of The Legend of Zelda. There are few games that are considered a masterpiece and Breath of the Wild is one of them. The conception of the hyrule open world and innovative mechanics that give the player full freedom to fight and solve puzzles. This adventure will take you many hours of play and now you can save almost 30 euros.

<br>

Know more: The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild



There are many ways to complete the game and this makes you an amazing adventure at all levels. Normally it has a price of 70 euros, but with this discount you can buy another game of lower value. It is very worth buying The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for 41.31 euros, although you can see other offers available on Amazon that has lowered many video games at the same price. Do not miss it!