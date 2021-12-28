A few days ago a survey was conducted where data collected from gamers in Japan, and we have received a list where the interesting results are delivered to us.

This news, related to one of the main titles of the Nintendo switch, since it was just shared that it was chosen to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as the best video game ever, according to a survey in Japan.

In the first place, is the video game The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which is the latest installment of the popular saga of Nintendo, which since its launch has surprised everyone with its novelties.

And, thanks to this title, we could see an interesting story that perfectly combined with a gameplay never seen before in Hyrule.

This popular title has already received some accolades, such as when it became the GOTY of 2017 and it seems that it is still the favorite of gamers, since in a poll made by TV Asahi, in Japan, The Legend of Zelda game was chosen as the best ever.

This survey obtained more than 50,000 votes from Japanese gamers, who did not hesitate to put the latest installment of Link and Zelda on top.

Here you can see the top 20 of the results:

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

2. Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride

3. FINAL FANTASY VII

4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

5. Splatoon 2

6. Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation

7. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8. Chrono Trigger

9. Final Fantasy X

10. Super Mario Bros 3

11. Pokémon Diamond & Pearl

12. Super Mario Kart

13. Undertale

14. Pokémon Sword & Shield

15. Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen

16. Kingdom Hearts II

17. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

18. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater

19. Suikoden II

20. Minecraft

In this list, the tastes of gamers in that country are perfectly expressed and there is a great possibility that you also coincide with some of them, perhaps even with most of these titles, although there will also be one that another that you will not understand the reason for your choice.

Obviously there will always be some titles that some people like more than others, since that is something quite subjective and as they say in tastes genres are broken, so if you did not find your favorite game in the first 20, maybe you will do it in the full list with 100 titles.