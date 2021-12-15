One of the most powerful candidates for GOTY of the year 2022 is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The expectations for the Nintendo game are very high, since we are talking about one of the great works of the past decade and that has had a notable influence on the rest of the titles in the industry.

Although for now we have only a couple of trailers, it is clear that the most revealing is the one we could see this year. A Link flying over floating islands, a lot of freedom and above all, new powers. Now, thanks to patents registered by Nintendo in the WIPO (World Organization for Intellectual Property), we can see better mechanics that undoubtedly point to the work of Nintendo Switch.

Traverse terrain

One of Link’s new powers that we got to see in the trailer was the ability to traverse solid structures, vertically. In this first patent we can see exactly how it works and under what requirements. In the first place, we will have to have some structure above us and we will not be able to activate it if we are outdoors.

On the other hand, our protagonist it must be on the perfect path for it to execute this power, so it cannot have part of the body outside the terrain that it wants to cross. More restrictions are present, such as not being able to cross a danger (such as spikes on the roof), not being able to do it if the upper slope is very pronounced or if as a result we are embedded within the terrain.





Rewind objects

We could see Link taking on the Bokoblin, using an unusual power with which he was capable of turning a ball of spikes back in time. This mechanic has also been patented and with its drawings it shows us what we could already see in the Nintendo preview.

The object returns on its trajectory if we apply the effect of said power to it and even a bar on our head will show how much further back in time we can make the object go.









Fall from the sky

The latest registered patent tells us about the plane the last trailer started with. If when Link falls from the sky in plank, with an image that is already fully recognizable. Everything indicates that Nintendo wants to enhance this aspect, since the patent describes that we can change position in the air.

In fact, we can shoot the bow or launch the object that we have in hand. The variety of postures will be such that even Link will be able to turn around completely and point up with his back facing the void. Spectacular air battles are ahead.



