Breath of the Wild 2 would have time travel and air combat

New patents revealed for “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2“reveal more details about the Air combat and the “rewinding” of time that we could see in the long-awaited sequel. Nintendo’s title would arrive sometime in 2022, although the company has yet to specify a specific date.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is widely considered one of the best games of all time. Its open-world gameplay and non-linear story offer great freedom for the player, and as such, it has influenced many other titles. As a game so loved by fans, it is not surprising that the sequel to Breath of the Wild is already one of the most anticipated releases of 2022.

Now, Nintendo has filed three new patents detailing mid-air combat, the player’s ability to traverse a suspended platform, and the possibility of turning back time on a specific object. The last two patents have already been seen in the latest trailer for Breath of the Wild 2. However the Air combat It looks like it could be more advanced than in the first game, where it’s limited to Link shooting an arrow in slow motion while in midair. This particular Breath of the Wild 2 patent reveals: “… to perform a special action that includes the action of shooting a predetermined object, an example of information processing apparatus changes the posture of the player character who is fallingThis seems to imply that Link may be more capable when he’s on the air. The patent images you can see above were shared on Twitter by SamusHunter2.

Nintendo has been keeping quiet as of late, without even revealing the official name of the Breath of the Wild sequel, and the new information revealed by patents on the gameplay has pleased some fans. Although this is an exciting discovery for those who are wanting to know more about Nintendo’s plans to Breath of the Wild 2It should be noted that these mechanics are not guaranteed to be included in the final version. Rather, these patents could simply be an example of the things that Nintendo has tested during the development of the game.

It is hoped that Nintendo itself will soon publish more specific information about Breath of the Wild 2. With the year 2022 around the corner, it would make sense for the company to start revealing more about its upcoming releases. This is especially true, as many fans of the long-running franchise were not impressed by Nintendo’s celebrations for Zelda’s 35th anniversary this year, with the Skyward Sword reissue seen by many as a lackluster release. Luckily, if these patents pay off, it seems like whatever Nintendo has up its sleeve, Breath of the Wild 2 won’t disappoint.