We have known for a long time that the sixth season of ‘Better Call Saul’ was going to be the last of the series starring Bob odenkirk. Different reasons have delayed its arrival on the most screens on several occasions, but from Variety it is revealed that it already has release date. Will be on spring 2022 when we can start watching his episodes.

13 episodes in total

In addition, the news is accompanied that the sixth season of ‘Better Call Saul’ will be divided into two parts. It has not yet been specified how many episodes each of them will have, but it is known that there will be 13 in total, so seven and six seems the most logical bet.

Rhea Seehorn, the actress who gives life to Kim Wexler in this prequel to ‘Breaking Bad’, has not wanted to clarify how far her participation in this sixth season will go – it would not be unusual for her character to die before the final episode – but she has left of course he has been able to read the scripts and that “it’s crazy, it’s going to blow people’s heads. I’m looking forward to it“.

The actress also wanted to make it clear that Odenkirk, whom this year we could see in the great movie ‘Nobody’, have fully recovered from the heart attack that he suffered at the time and that forced filming to stop a few months ago. In the end, that is the best news of all, because many of us came to fear for his health after what happened …