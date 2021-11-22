Today I bring you a very simple recipe, but full of flavor. With a somewhat complicated pronunciation name, the shakshuka or chackchouka It is a dish that is commonly prepared in North Africa, although its origins date back to the Golden Age of the Ottoman Empire.

Also in the Middle East, and in particular Israel, where it is almost considered a national dish, they enjoy this forceful recipe, which was modified over the centuries until ending in this version that I present today, the classic one served in the restaurant French Oberkampf Cafe.

To make it I recommend that you get some quality free-range eggs, as they are the base of the dish, as well as vegetables as fresh as possible, in this way you will get get the best out of this recipe and enjoy a lunch or dinner in the purest Berber style.

We will start by pouring the oil into a pan and sauté the diced onions over medium heat. season. Then we add the peppers cut into small pieces and cook everything together for 10 minutes. We lower the heat and add the spices, stir and let everything cook again for another five minutes. We incorporate the harissa and let it cook again for 10 more minutes. Add the tomato paste and cook again for another 10 minutes and finally the peeled, seedless and diced fresh tomatoes, which we will leave for another 10 minutes until they are cooked with the rest of the ingredients. We preheat the oven to 200 degrees. In a refractory tray or pan, we pour our chackchouka base, and we make six holes where we will crack an egg in one of them. Bake for seven to nine minutes, or until we see the clear curds. We serve very hot. Read: Yotam Ottolenghi's no-bake recipe

With what to accompany the chackchouka

This recipe from shakshuka It will be served piping hot and accompanied by sprinkled fresh coriander, some fresh red onion rings, as well as a good pita bread for dipping if you want to give it an authentic North African touch.

Directly to the palate | The most diverse cuisine in the world in the most convulsive place in history: this is the gastronomy of Israel

Directly to the palate | How to make scrambled eggs using only water and in record time