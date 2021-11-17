The launch of a new generation of CPU is a good opportunity to break records in the different benchmarks, since the additional power allows higher scores in the same. Although in the case of 3D Mark where the ability to move complex scenes rendered in 3D is measured in real time, the work of the GPU seems to us to be the most important, so is the CPU, since it is this that is in charge of calculating the position of each object in the scene and then generating the scene on the screen. In other words, the only thing the GPU does is draw the scene.

The higher IPC capacity of the Intel Core 12 has made professional overclockers use the most powerful CPU of this family, the i9-12900K to break records in graphics benchmarks such as the Port Royal and 3DMark Time Spy benchmarks. After all, despite measuring the performance of the GPU, it has been shown that their performance is directly affected by the CPU.

The 3DMark record is broken thanks to an i9-12900K

In order to achieve this feat, the most powerful graphics card released so far has been necessary, a NVIDIA RTX GeForce RTX 3090 at which the clock speed has been raised to the 2,859 MHz speed, but a GPU of such caliber needs a CPU of the same category and that is why they have decided to use a Intel Core i9-12900K to which they have sped up to 5.4 GHz during the benchmark, a speed that is above that specified by Intel in the specifications.