We know that many components must be taken into account to improve strengthlike the metabolic boost we’re giving you, nutrition, psychology, rep set, load, and many more.

In the end improvements in strength there are many very specific components, and this specificity is very important. What happens is that on many occasions, when we do a survey, we find what is called the point of stagnation And it will depend on the biomechanics of the exercise, your muscle fibers, how trained you are, it depends on many things.

There are ways to break this plateau that is with one of the advanced training systems that we have ever discussed, so that you can continue to progress in the gym.

What is stagnation point

In all training there is a part that we have less capacity to apply force, and therefore we lose speed in the gesture. This part where the speed is lower is called the stagnation point.

Let’s give an example, in a squat, there is a point in the rise that you go up slow, you get stuck, and then you go up faster. This section where you go up slowly and you get stuck is the point of stagnation.

Each person has the point of stagnation in a different section of the exercise, depending on which part is more developed.

How to break this stalemate

To break your point of stagnation you can do an advanced training system that is work with isometric stops. But for this we must identify at what point of the journey is your stagnation point, which prevents my strength from progressing.





Working with isometric stops consists simply of taking an exercise, finding the point where it is most difficult for you to advance and focusing on training that point. You do an isometric exercise of the point where your point of stagnation is.

If, for example, in the Bench Press, I have problems getting the bar off my chest, once I have lowered it, it is important to work the stops at this point of the route, because the force is very specific. That is to say, you work right at the point where you find yourself the most difficulties.

