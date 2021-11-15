Brazilian GP - The FIA ​​gives Wolff a "laugh": "Verstappen deserved a penalty of at least 5 seconds"

How could it be otherwise, the tension between the two teams competing for the title is manifested beyond the track and the drivers involved, with Wolff and Horner ‘hooked’ once again for a debatable action.

Sometimes, Formula 1 competition goes beyond what happens on the track: Discussions in the offices have played their role in the past on countless occasions, a fact that seems to repeat itself in 2021 given the tensions between Mercedes and Red Bull, especially notorious once they are heading towards the final stretch of the championship.

In a season in which those of Toto Wolff consider that they have been penalized from the beginning, with regulations by and for stop his unstoppable winning streak since 2014, What happened in Interlagos has been the lace according to the Asturian leader of Mercedes.

On Friday, the FIA ​​found that Lewis Hamilton’s W12 DRS could be illegal for opening more than allowed, resulting in an investigation that was extended until Saturday and ended with the disqualification of # 44. That, added to the fact that Red Bull could once again replace the rear wing of Max Verstappen’s RB16B without any penalty, has been the last straw for the reigning champions.

«If this readjustment is for stability and security, of course it is fine. But when it’s done consistently, three times in a row, it’s kind of annoying, ”Wolff said about it. «We had a broken part in our rear wing that we could not look at or analyze.. We failed in the tests and then they disqualified us, very hard, “he continued.

New setback

The commander of the silver arrows (now black) stressed that that was only one of the many setbacks those who have had to face this weekend of the Brazilian Grand Prix, with the battle between his pupil and # 33 on the track without criteria, in his opinion.

“Hamilton has shown that he wants to win the championship, the whole team has shown it,” Wolff confessed, calling his driver “very smart to avoid contact” that was assured. “We had many things against us this weekend that has made us stronger. Too many things … the last one in the race. It is what it is. 1st and 3rd, there is no point in complaining now, we will discuss it from the inside out ».

On the track, sparks flew between the two title candidates when they were about to collide with each other … once again.

“I don’t understand that there wasn’t even an investigation”, he struck. “I think it was a really bad defense on Max’s part, absolutely a centimeter over the limit, but he needed to do that to defend himself. I knew that I could receive a penalty, it was to be expected, a penalty in that case of at least 5 seconds is required. That there wasn’t … Come on! Hiding it under the rug … it’s just the tip of the iceberg. It’s ridiculous, ”Wolff closed.

The other side of the coin

For its part, Christian horner He defended his own after Max Verstappen summed up the near-accident between the two title contenders at Interlagos with “we both stopped too late”, dividing responsibilities equally.

“It is a result that we could hope for. We watched his performance from Friday, and on Saturday again. His car is very very fast here, so finishing 2nd and 4th, getting the fastest lap … is limit damage. 20 points for us this weekend, 25 for them ”, analyzed Horner.

The war between Mercedes and Red Bull, embodied in Wolff and Horner, seems endless.

Asked about a possible concern about the extreme speed shown by the Mercedes, the British official was concise. “Yes”He answered bluntly confirming his unease. «It has been a combination of factors. They have put together a new engine here, it is very powerful, but we have to focus on ourselves and do the best job we can.

«3 races to go, everything is at stake. Verstappen has worked very hard to get into this situation; Qatar, nobody knows anything … the next after that it is not even built yet … and then obviously Abu Dhabi, which has changed. It’s going to be fascinating until the end of the year, ”concluded Horner.