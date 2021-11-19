The duel that the two teams fighting for the championship, Mercedes and Red Bull, had in the offices, has resulted in the refusal of the FIA ​​to reopen the case and investigate something that, in their opinion, is not worth it.

To be able to judge a story correctly, you must know all the parts of it: the scuffle between Mercedes and Red Bull, the two contenders for both titles in the 2021 Formula 1 season, both the drivers and the constructors, had not gone much beyond what was happening on the track … until the last Brazilian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton had to start the classification by sprint from the last position after being disqualified because his DRS opened 2 millimeters more than the 85mm stipulated by the regulations as a maximum, a setback that he resolved climbing up to 5th position in the 24 laps of said session at Interlagos after Red Bull was behind an initial investigation that prompted Jo Bauer, the FIA’s eyes on the pitlane, to look closely at the rear wing of the W12.

Hamilton achieved his 6th victory of the season, by Verstappen’s 9.

By dragging an additional 5-place penalty for equipping a new internal combustion engine, Hamilton had to start 10th in the race, but his skill behind the wheel and a truly competitive car made it possible for him to take the victory, but not before dealing with Verstappen in track, thus giving rise to the beginning of the dispute in question.

The # 33 kicked the # 44 off the track and went with him to the escape, a maneuver that heated the spirits in the box Mercedes with Toto Wolff laughing at the FIA’s decision not to investigate. The current champions announced on social networks that they were not going to appeal the non-sanction to Verstappen, but everything changed when those of Christian Horner They accused Hamilton of wearing badly adjusted belts on his last lap, forcing him to pay € 5,000 as a penalty.

Considering the campus, and as a reaction to this movement in the offices, Mercedes did go for everything, playing his cards to the extreme and asking for the Tuesday 16 to the FIA ​​the review of the ‘bolt’ of Verstappen to Hamilton claiming that they had new evidence that could change the script of the film.

It was then that the FIA ​​deigned to investigate this new evidence to declare it relevant or not, however delaying the decision until one day after meeting with both parties on Thursday 18th. A week after the Brazilian GP there is already a ruling: the FIA ​​will not review the incident between Verstappen and Hamilton at Turn 4 of the José Carlos Pace Autodrome.

The new evidence is based on videos where the camera highlights Verstappen’s turning angle at the entrance and exit of the curve, evidence that the FIA ​​concedes was “not available at the time of making the decision”, which also “are relevant ”but, instead, “They are not significant”, thus closing the last soap opera of the Brazilian weekend.