The fifth combustion engine in Lewis Hamilton’s personal account allowed the British seven-time champion to push a bit more in qualifying, a decision that will nevertheless weigh him down 5 positions in the race as it is the second unit not allowed.

The controversy of the weekend is served: the sanction-no-sanction to Lewis Hamilton and / or Max Verstappen for a DRS that flexes more than the 85mm allowed by the regulations in its maximum amplitude and the checks carried out on the circuit by the pilot of Immediately after qualifying, Red Bull kept the fans in suspense in the last weekend of the Grand Prix with format al sprint.

However, the GP already started differently than usual after the FIA ​​announced on Friday that Mercedes was going to change the internal combustion engine of the # 44, a maneuver that would carry 5 penalty positions on the grid for the reigning champion after he already penalized in Turkey for the same reason.

Hamilton has achieved 5 victories so far in 2021, by Verstappen’s 9.

From Red Bull they assure that in one of the shortest circuits on the calendar, the difference between having a new power unit and not lies in a couple of tenths. “It’s difficult for us to predict, but if you look at the relative speed compared to Valtteri, it’s a couple of tenths. That is obviously why they have decided to change it here, ”Christian Horner mused aloud.

«That cool engine is obviously giving you some extra horsepowerso I think second place was the best we could hope for. We feel like being up there in the front row. I think we have a good car; it’s going to be hotter throughout the weekend, the tires are going to be a factor to take into account. Today was quite cold, we will see the race tomorrow, “concluded the British leader.

For its part, Helmut Marko He qualified Horner’s words, pointing out that the significant difference in classification does concern them. “Being in the front row is really satisfying, but we are not happy with the gap, although there is still nothing lost. If we can finish like this, we will start the race from the pole position. We couldn’t expect anything else right now, ”he said.

“Max did not have an optimal lap, so the real difference is 2 tenths,” continued Marko. “However, that’s enough for a circuit like this, with such short lap times. Normally our race speed is better than qualifying speed, that’s our hope for tomorrow. It will also be a question of tires, will the medium hold up when attacking butt? », He concluded.