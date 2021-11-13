Fearful of the possibility of a ‘zero’ in any of the four races that remain to conclude the season, Mercedes have chosen to cut their losses and not risk at all in the mechanical plane of the British W12.

Mercedes’ worst nightmares have come true: in the absence of just 4 Grands Prix for the conclusion of the 2021 Formula 1 season, the reigning world champion has been forced to resort again to an additional internal combustion engine, leading to a penalty that will undoubtedly weigh down on his contest for the title.

After exceeding the limits of the regulation already in Turkey, GP where it equipped its 4th unit of ICE While the regulations stipulate that only 3 will be allowed without penalty throughout the year, those commanded by Toto Wolff have confirmed their fear of reaping a ‘zero’ in the remainder of the championship and thus definitely losing their fight on both sides, both in that of pilots as well as that of constructors.

Lewis Hamilton, sanctioned with 10 positions at Istanbul Park Read news

With the last weekend at sprint still pending at Interlagos, Hamilton will try to limit damage before heading to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, scene of the last race of the year. The work of Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes before joining Alfa Romeo will be crucial, with the intention of being as close to the performance that allowed him to win the pole position in Mexico just a week ago.