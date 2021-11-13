After long hours of deliberation and postponing the investigation until Saturday, calling both Max Verstappen and a Mercedes representative to stewards, the FIA ​​has chosen to penalize Hamilton for racing with a defective DRS.

It would not be the first disqualification of the British seven-time champion in Formula 1: In the inaugural Grand Prix of the 2009 season, the first after being proclaimed the youngest world champion in the premier class of motorsport until Sebastian Vettel took the record away from him some time later, Lewis Hamilton was deprived of the 3rd place he had achieved by offering false information to the stewards after the race.

This information was directly related to an incident that he had starred in with Jarno Trulli in the period of Safety Car, an investigation that led to a scandal that even led him to think of “stop running” in the words of a 25 year old Hamilton.

19 points currently separate him from Verstappen in the championship.

On this occasion, the problem with # 44 was a mechanical setback: «The adjustable positions of the upper element of the rear wing were checked on car # 44 to verify compliance with the 2021 Formula 1 Technical Regulations. minimum distance was met, but the one with the maximum distance of 85mm, when the DRS system is deployed and checked, it does not», Read the FIA ​​statement prior to the passage of a Mercedes delegate by commissioners.

Verstappen, also implicated

After the passage of personnel from the team led by Toto Wolff by marshals at 19:15 local on Friday’s day in Interlagos, the FIA ​​revealed that it would move any decision to Saturday after ordering the technical delegate “To supervise the removal of the rear wing of car # 44 and seize this part under seal”, also monitoring the conservation of said car at night.

However, the most surprising thing came in the form of another statement on the edge of 2:30 in the morning: Max Verstappen, together with a representative from Red Bull, should also go through the stewards to give their version of the check carried out by the young Dutchman on the rear wing of the Mercedes W12.

In the videos from the circuit, you can see how the # 33 approaches the car of his most immediate rival in the championship and inserts his thumb to measure in general terms the opening distance of the DRS in both cases, a fact for which he has had what to declare at 9:30 (local time) Saturday before the FIA ​​makes a final decision, an hour before a Mercedes representative had to do the same shortly before the final verdict: exclusion of Hamilton from the classification and a fine of € 50,000 to Verstappen.

OFFICIAL RELEASE FIA – VERSTAPPEN

Verstappen gets out of the car and goes to the back of it. Then he takes off his gloves and puts his right hand in the hole in the rear wing of his car. He then moves to car # 44 and repeats this exercise, touching the rear wing in two places: once on each side of the DRS actuation device, but on the lower rear of the wing, in the area of ​​the slot hole. and never near the actuator or fixing points »

“A clear, high definition video from the rear camera of car # 44 shows that there is absolutely no movement of any of the elements of the wing of car # 44 when Verstappen touches the rear of the wing and the stewards agree, after seeing all the videos, by the position of his body and the video, in which the force with which Verstappen touched the aileron was insignificant “

“The stewards are clear that touching the cars after qualifying or the race has become a habit for the drivers. This was Verstappen’s own explanation, that it was simply the habit of touching this area of ​​the car that has been a point of speculation in recent races between the two teams. This general trend has been viewed as mostly harmless, and thus has not been uniformly monitored. However, it is an infringement of the parc fermé and has great potential to cause harm.

“Taking into account that in this case no direct damage has been caused, in the opinion of the commissioners, and that there is no precedent of sanctions for this reason, on the one hand; It is an infraction of the regulation and that can have serious consequences in another, the commissioners determine to take action in this case and impose a fine of € 50,000. The stewards also point out that it is intended that all teams and drivers take note that future infractions may lead to different sanctions from the stewards. “