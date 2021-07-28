Archive image of soybeans in Rio Verde, Goiás state, Brazil. January 31, 2019. REUTERS / Jose Roberto Gomes / Archive

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, Jul 28 (Reuters) – Low temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will affect crops such as corn and wheat in Brazil’s southern and southeastern states, according to a warning issued by the government’s statistics and food supply agency, Conab.

In the states of São Paulo and Paraná there is a risk of severe frosts, which could affect the corn and wheat harvest, Conab reported late on Tuesday. Second crop corn is planted after threshing the soybeans in the same fields.

Corn and wheat in Mato Grosso do Sul could also be affected by frost, although in fewer areas, said Conab, noting that in Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul wheat crops are less susceptible to damage given their current stage. developmental.

In relation to the second corn crop, Conab predicts low production due to water stress followed by frosts in three states.

As for wheat, the agency expects a drop in production due to a drought in Goiás and frosts in Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo and western fields in Paraná.

In other wheat-producing states, weather conditions are favorable for the crop, Conab said.

