BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Brazil’s Economy Ministry cut its forecasts for growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for this year and next on Wednesday, while raising its inflation rate forecast, partly acknowledging the expected deterioration of economic conditions in the medium term.

GDP is likely to grow 5.1% this year and 2.1% in 2022, up from 5.3% and 2.5%, respectively, from an earlier perspective, the government said.

Inflation calculated in the IPCA consumer price index is estimated at 9.7% this year, from 7.9% previously projected, and at 4.7% in 2022, from 3.75% in the previous calculation.

The ministry said in a statement that it decided to cut its GDP growth forecast due to a higher interest rate outlook.

Brazil’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate 150 basis points to 7.75% in November, in a move aimed at curbing soaring double-digit inflation, and borrowing costs are likely to rise again soon.

Despite the downwardly adjusted projection of GDP, the Brazilian Government continues to be more optimistic regarding market analysts, who estimate economic growth of 4.88% for this year and 0.93% in 2022, according to to the Focus survey of the Central Bank.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres, written by Carolina Mandl. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira and Marion Giraldo)