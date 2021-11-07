Federal deputy Luizão Goulart, a Brazilian congressman, proposed a bill to legalize crypto payments as a form of payment for workers in the public and private sectors.

Goulart’s proposal seeks a new law that allows all Brazilian workers to have the option of asking employers for remuneration in cryptocurrencies. Nevertheless, the bill ensures that crypto payments are made only after negotiating a mutual agreement between the workers and the employer. According to the translated version of the bill:

“The limits of the percentage of payment (remuneration) in cryptocurrencies will be freely chosen by the worker. Any imposition by the employer will be prohibited ”.

The bill highlights the evolution of finance, from a barter system to fiat currencies and Bitcoin (BTC), focusing on the decentralization aspect, which removes the reliance on “a single person or a central entity.”

If passed into law, Goulart’s bill will establish a consensus among workers and employers to predetermine pay percentages in cryptocurrencies and fiat. According to Goulart:

“The most important thing is that the proposal will help to collaborate in the resolution of the problem of the ‘cash’ of the federal, state and municipal governments by offering payment alternatives and, at the same time, promoting a gigantic Market Economy that is coming.”

When requesting approval of the proposal, Goulart cited the need to establish “a global economy that facilitates the daily life of citizens and provides a good quality of life for all.” The bill will become law after 90 days from the date of approval.

The Special Committee of the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies recently approved a bill to sanction financial crimes related to cryptocurrencies.

The latest regulatory amendments have increased the penalty for money laundering in addition to raising the minimum prison sentences for similar crimes. As Cointelegraph reported, the penalty has increased from a third of the amount of money laundered to two-thirds, while prison times have increased from 10 years to 16 years and eight months.

“With the lack of regulation, people have nowhere to turn. The market will advance and adjust in Brazil. There will no longer be speculators who use technology to deceive millions of Brazilians, ”according to federal deputy Aureo Ribeiro.

