The operator of the Brazilian Stock Exchange known as B3, detailed plans for cryptocurrency custody, tokenization and crypto ETFs for next year. This was reported by the InfoMoney portal.

Brazil, which has recently been in the focus of the crypto community by passing a legislative resolution by congress, which will give tax exemptions for the importation of mining equipment with renewable sources, once again captures the attention of the community, since its main brokerage firm indicated that They have an interest in integrating the benefits of the blockchain in conjunction with the offer of assets linked to cryptocurrencies.

By way of context, the B3 brokerage house is one of the largest and oldest securities managers in the country, also having the largest amount of invested capital in relation to its counterparts in the region, such as Colombia, Mexico and Chile.

From their founding objectives, they want to offer clients the opportunity to exchange, agree, deposit and register all kinds of financial assets, from corporate actions, derivatives related to interest rates, agriculture and currency exchange. But nevertheless, With the inclusion of cryptocurrencies, they would be expanding the number of products available to institutional investors and also setting a precedent for the inclusion of assets that previously did not exist by the large brokerage houses.

According to a comment by its president Gilson Finkelsztain, its objective is not to compete with cryptocurrency exchanges that already operate in the country, such as Mercado Bitcoin, which already participates in the creation of cryptocurrencies related to renewable energy. Instead, they plan to offer institutional traders the sufficient liquidity they may need to be in such a fractured market, as well as a much safer approach to these types of assets in order to arbitrate in the operations required by their requesting users.

The president of the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange announced that they are in the development of the tokenization of financial derivatives that are already listed in the brokerage house, in order to be able to provide digital guarantees with respect to the existing instruments within the organization . This would allow exchange operations to be carried out more efficiently and safely for all buyers and sellers.

Finally, they want to offer investors the willingness to be invested in an ETF that replicates the behavior of indices linked to cryptocurrencies, such as the Brazilian companies Hashdex and QR Capital, managed to position their investment instrument after it was approved in March of this year.

The participation of large institutions within this type of initiative is what will allow the crypto market to consolidate itself as a safe and stable alternative in which investment funds can participate. This would mean that the cryptocurrencies with the highest market capitalization would stop offering returns of more than 40% in relatively short periods of time.

