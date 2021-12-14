In addition, Anvisa is waiting for the new interministerial regulation in which various agencies, such as Health, Foreign Relations and Defense, among others, will have to define the new rules.

The imposition of the so-called health passport was recommended by institutions such as Anvisa, the Public Defender’s Office and the Union Court of Accounts (a consultative body of Congress) after the appearance of the Ómicron variant, potentially more contagious and of which they have already been confirmed by at least 12 cases in Brazil.

However, Jair Bolsonaro, one of the presidents most skeptical of the pandemic, rejected its implementation by claiming that the “freedom” of individuals should be “respected”, which generated a wave of criticism and led to the Rede party Sustentabilidade will file a petition with the Supreme Court to demand that the measure be implemented.