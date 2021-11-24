Mercado Pago clients in Brazil will soon be able to buy, sell and hodl their cryptocurrencies through their digital wallet, as it will also function as a centralized exchange.

At the moment, you will not be able to pay for products purchased in MercadoLibre with digital assets.

The firm hopes to extend this product to other countries but for now the test will be in Brazil.

Free market It is not only an Argentine company with a strong presence in Latin America, but it is also one of the model companies worldwide. Its commitment in the economic and technological field continues in constant expansion.

After having created Payment Market, its own payment application which is already consolidated in a good part of the entire market, now launched the option to buy cryptocurrencies. Although the idea is to expand this regulation, the company founded by Marcos Galperín must adapt to local regulations, which is why for now, the first test will be in Brazil.

Some users have already seen their application updated and found the tab called crypto. Others, however, have yet to wait. Little by little the system will integrate all users to have this possibility. Easy access to digital assets can mean more people adopt this technology.

With this novelty, Users will be able to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies using their digital wallets, as it will also function as a centralized exchange. According to the vice president of MercadoPago, Tulio Oliveira, it is expected that by the end of this year all applications will be updated.

“We take the time to study and learn before deciding to step into cryptocurrencies. This has transformative potential ahead and opens up a new avenue for us.” Oliveira expressed In an interview.

Payment platforms pave the way for digital assets

Mercado Pago follows the path of other digital payment giants such as PayPal and Venmo, who already offer this option to their users in the United States. Unlike other companies, for the moment they will not be able pay for products bought in Mercado Libre with digital assets.

Regarding which cryptocurrencies will be for sale it is not clear. It is assumed that Bitcoin will be one of them, although there is no information about the rest. In May, MercadoLibre announced that its treasury bought $ 7.8 million worth of BTC.

“Cryptocurrencies will be a major development. People are trying to retain value and some of the cryptocurrencies will retain value by definition because they cannot be printed or devalued“Galperín had expressed in an interview earlier this year, before digital gold broke the $ 50,000 barrier for the first time.

Mercado Libre and its position in the market

According to information provided by the company:

“its total payment volume amounted to $ 20.9 billion in the third quarter of 2020, which is 44% more than the previous year in US dollars“.

Beyond the announcement of the company founded in 1999 in Buenos Aires, MELI’s shares on NASDAQ are not going through a good moment and just in the last five days has accumulated a decline of 13.85%. Its position is also negative compared to a year ago.

MercadoLibre is a leading company in Latin America and its strong position in favor of cryptocurrencies means a good sign for the rest of the ecosystem. Their actions will bring closer to a public that out of fear, mistrust or ignorance was outside the system.

It might interest you: