Brazil’s Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas in a file photo. EFE / Joédson Alves



Rio de Janeiro, Dec 20 (EFE) .- Brazil expects an injection of 165,500 million reais (about 29,035 million dollars) in 2022 with the more than 50 privatizations of assets that it intends to carry out next year, the Government announced this Monday.

The expected amount is almost double the 89,000 million reais (about 15,614 million dollars) that the South American giant received for the concessions or sales it made from public entities between 2019 and 2021.

This was stated this Monday during the balance of his administration by the Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, who pointed out that the expected figure for 2022 will come with the concessions that the country has planned for airports, road networks, railways, ports and sanitation services. .

“(Brazil) will be the country with the largest private infrastructure in the world,” said the minister.

According to Freitas, the participation of the private sector will reduce unemployment, increase the sustainability of the Brazilian infrastructure and make the sector more productive.

Just for the concession – or renewal of contracts – of airports, highways and railways, the country expects the arrival of more than 150,000 million reais.

To this total would be added the money that the country collects with the port sector where the auction of four ports, a canal and 24 maritime terminals is expected, with some 14.630 million reais (about 2.566 million dollars) in investments.

At this point, expectations will be centered on the concessions that are expected to be granted by the port of Santos, the largest maritime terminal in Brazil and in all of Latin America.

For next year, the Government plans to auction 18 airports – including Santos Dumont, in Rio de Janeiro, and Congonhas, in Sao Paulo, two of the main air terminals in Brazil – with which it aims to raise some 13,400 million reais (about 2,350 million dollars).

Regarding the road network, the South American power expects the arrival of about 81.6 billion reais (about 14,315 million dollars) in 2022 with 14 concessions covering about 8,800 kilometers of highways.

Likewise, Brazil expects the arrival of 55,790 million reais (about 9,787 million dollars) for the contracts that are renewed and granted in the area of ​​railways.