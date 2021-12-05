EFE.- Brazil registered 170 deaths and 8,838 cases of covid-19 this Saturday, in which Rio de Janeiro joined the twenty regional capitals that have canceled the end of the year parties for fear of the omicron variant, of which they have been notified six positives in the country, all with mild symptoms.

According to the latest bulletin from the Ministry of Health, the country accumulates 22,138,247 infections and 615,570 deaths associated with covid-19 since it reported the first coronavirus infection in its territory, on February 26, 2020.

The pandemic has slowed steadily since last June thanks to the progress of the vaccination campaign and is currently in a stable phase, with a daily average of about 200 deaths and 9,000 infected during the last week.

Despite the fact that the rate of deaths has dropped dramatically compared to the first semester, when it reached peaks of 4,000 a day, Brazil is the second country in the world with the most deaths linked to covid-19, only behind the United States ( 780,000), according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

It is also the third with the most confirmed cases, after the United States (48.4 million) and India (34.6 million), according to the WHO.

In addition, the irruption of the omicron variant has once again put Brazilian regional and municipal governments on alert, which have been forced to cancel the end of the year parties to avoid a new upsurge in the pandemic.

The last city to join this trend has been Rio de Janeiro, the most touristic in the country. With it, at least 22 regional capitals of the country – out of a total of 27 – have decided not to organize any type of public event or concerts to welcome 2022, among them Sao Paulo, the most populous city.

Brazil has so far registered six cases of the new SARS-CoV-2 lineage, which was first notified in South Africa on November 25 and that everything indicates that it is more transmissible than its predecessors.

The first three infected were reported in Sao Paulo, which were also the first in Latin America; there have been two others in the Federal District of Brasilia; and this Friday the sixth was confirmed in Rio Grande do Sul, a border state with Argentina and Uruguay.

According to the Ministry of Health, all patients infected with the new variant are already vaccinated and have “mild symptoms.”

Regarding immunization rates, almost 75% of the 213 million Brazilians have received the first dose, while 64% have the full schedule.

