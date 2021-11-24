Fernando Alonso’s podium at Losail after seven years without climbing one in Formula 1 has aroused a wave of praise for the Asturian driver. Ross Brawn was the last, stating that “he’s still in love with F1 and it shows.”

Ross brawn He is one of the most privileged minds in Formula 1 and has proven this during his successful stint at Benetton, Ferrari and BrawnGP, among other teams.

Teams that with him in their ranks lived the best periods in their history and that contributed to enlarge the legend of the one who is now sports director and manager of the Formula 1. A Ross Brawn who suffered the talent of Fernando Alonso in his own flesh when facing him in 2005 and 2006 with Michael Schumacher and the hitherto untouchable Scuderia Ferrari.

“Alonso is still in love with F1 and it shows”

Therefore, it is not surprising that Brawn knows well what the Asturian is capable of, that in the Qatar Grand Prix He returned to the podium seven years later, thus culminating an impeccable weekend. «Fernando is my pilot of the weekend. Like Lewis (Hamilton), he adapted to the track very quickly and got the car running well. That Alpine looked good all weekend. He is simply enjoying himself very much. He’s in his element, ”says the British engineer.

A talent that deserves more

Fernando Alonso He chained two consecutive World Cups with Renault and it seemed that he was going to add a few more, but his march to McLaren started a period of drought that still lasts.

Something that Ross Brawn admits to finding frustrating. «I am a huge fan of Fernando and I have always been frustrated by the fact that someone of his talent has only won two World Championships. He is easily my pilot of the day. He is still in love with F1 and it shows, ”he reiterates.

«He has an enormous talent. Maybe the perspective he has now, after some time away from sports, could be helping.. It’s brilliant to see him up on the podium and to see Alpine do so well here this weekend, ”he concludes in his summary column of the race held at the Losail circuit.