Brawl Stars is finally bringing the club league into the game after years of community complaints. Also, new currencies, skins and game mechanics. You have all the details in this note.

A typical phrase reads “better late than never”, A concept that seems to have been taken into account Brawl stars with its latest update. The game of SupercellAfter years of community requests, it will incorporate clan wars.

In one of its Brawl Talks, the classic videos in which the game announces what its next update will be, reveal that there will be a league of clans. This was also revealed through his Twitter, where they will provide more information in the future along with other news of this update.

Club league

The club league will require the participation of all 30 members of the clan if you want to reach high. These leagues will be divided by rank, where everyone will start at bronze I until reaching the maximum position. These leagues will consist of a weekly match against 7 other clans from the same region you are in. These 8 clubs (including their own) will face each other for a week in different game modes that will be predetermined.

In order to play we will need tickets, either to enter the standard 1v1 games or the competitive best of 3 games with bans. Within these games we will have rewards in the form of trophies, being able to obtain more if we win in competitive. We will also get more of these club trophies if we play games with people from the club itself before games with randoms.

As for the ranks, what is known is that every Monday the club league will end, giving way to a new one. Depending on the trophies obtained during the week, the clubs will be promoted, maintained or relegated from the league.

Other rewards

As if that were not enough with so much explanation of the club leagues, we are also going to have to get used to new currencies. Club Coins (or red) will be individual rewards based on the number of attacks you have made. These coins can be used to purchase exclusive in-game skins, such as new ones Potato squeak, Moldy dynamike and Rich hen.

Finally, we will have other coins (in addition to the red ones), these are the blue coins. These can be bought with red coins and will be used to make gears, speed, health, resistance, strength and shield boosters available from level 11. Ah, yes, now the maximum level will be 11. Use these reinforcements well, since you will only be able to choose 1 brawler at a time so that you have them.

If your head has already exploded with brawl talk, you’d better wait to see it for yourself 1 week from now, when it hits the game on November 24.

Share it with whoever you want