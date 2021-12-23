The title released in February of this year, in just a matter of a few months, Bravely Default II, has already become a good option for all lovers of JRPG.

Since not even a full year has passed since its availability, and Square enix has just confirmed that it has already exceeded one million units sold.

This exclusive title of Nintendo switch, which shortly after came to SteamBravely Default II apparently used a very good marketing strategy, and its developers are already celebrating the enormous success it has brought them.

This announcement, communicated through a tweet, gave us the impressive news of the sales record that this JRPG has had.

The fabulous news came first through its official account in Japan, but a few hours ago such pleasant news was also published through the networks of its creators, where you can see that they are quite grateful for the acceptance that said game has had.

“Accumulated global shipments and digital sales have exceeded one million. Thanks to everyone for your support”says part of the statement.

As you could see, the results of Bravely Default II They include total sales for the Nintendo Switch (in all its formats) and Steam, a situation that could convince the company to bet on a possible third installment.

Not before, we also inform us that to continue celebrating the special occasion, Square Enix announced that, during the next few days, and until January 5, the game will have a discount of 30% to be obtained by only $ 909.30 MXN.

We remind you that fans of the saga are waiting for Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights, a game that will celebrate 10 years of the franchise and that will be launched on mobile devices on a date yet to be confirmed.