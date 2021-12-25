The title came to Nintendo Switch and PC.

In the days of Nintendo 3DS, Square Enix wanted to go back to the origins of the JRPGs in turn with the launch and development of Final Fantasy spin-off and new IPs, thus arising the Bravely saga, which at the time, despite being in a certain sense of niche, managed to dazzle and fall in love with many of the users of Nintendo 3DS, to the point that his two deliveries for the laptop were praised by both specialized and public critics.

Under this premise, it was obvious that the saga had to continue, with Nintendo Switch being the ideal console for it. In this way, and in the same way that the Final Fantasy and the Xenoblade Chronicles have numbered deliveries without these having a plot relationship between them, In February 2021, Bravely Default II arrived as a temporary exclusive to Nintendo Switch., a title that last August had a very relevant double news story for fans.

On the one hand, it was announced that the title had sold around 950,000 units worldwide, which brought it closer to the coveted figure of one million units in just six months. On the other hand, it was announced that Bravely Default II coming to PC on September 2, this being an announcement that ended up being fulfilled. And now is when we have been able to know total figure sales.

Bravely Default II would have sold about 50,000 units on PC since its launch

Recently Square Enix has announced that Bravely Default II has already surpassed one million copies sold worldwide, which means that the title would have sold around 50,000 units since its launch on PC on both platforms. At first it may seem little, but the truth is that the saga is far from having the renown of the aforementioned Final Fantasy, so reaching this milestone is a merit.

Likewise, it must be said that on the occasion of this figure, Square Enix would be holding a draw only for Japanese, whose prize would be a gift card and an illustration with the four protagonists of Naoki Ikushima’s title, which would also add the words _Thank you _ and the million figure.

For the rest, it only remains to wait to see if the milestone achieved gives Square Enix reason enough to carry out a third numbered installment. Only time will tell if this is finally fulfilled or if the second installment is the last in the series.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe