The title arrived on Nintendo Switch in February and on PC in September.

At the beginning of this year 2021 it came to Nintendo Switch Bravely Default II, Square Enix title that continued the saga that emerged in the now defunct Nintendo 3DS by way of offering Turn-based JRPGs like the old ones. Under this premise, although it is what we could consider a niche saga, the title sold quite well on Nintendo’s hybrid console, having reached almost one million units before its launch on PC.

Now, months after that launch took place, Square Enix has confirmed through its official site that Bravely Default II would have exceeded one million copies sold, this being a highly applauded data, but that leaves us with the curiosity that, if we take into account the previous data, the title would have barely sold 50,000 units on PC.

Bravely Default II manages to overcome the barrier of one million units sold

Be that as it may, Square Enix wanted to commemorate this achievement in its country of origin, through a contest whose prize is a gift card or art by Naoki Ikushima with the four main characters, the number of the million reached and the word Thanks. It should be noted This contest is only available in Japan and for residents of that country, so in the rest of the world we are left with the desire.

It should also be noted that This has not been the only Square Enix project launched on Nintendo Switch that has made the leap to PC, since in past years we could see how Octopath Traveler made the leap to Steam after passing through the hybrid, which brought him even more sales than he already had.

For the rest, it should be noted that It is unknown if Bravely Default II will be released on more platforms besides Nintendo Switch and PC., although it is unlikely given the antecedents in the saga. In addition, It will be necessary to see if these figures are sufficient so that Square Enix is ​​encouraged to continue launching Bravely Default titles, which has three deliveries for consoles and PC behind him at the moment.

