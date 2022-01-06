Brand recall is one of the most fascinating theories in marketing, because it helps us understand the weight that a brand reaches in the consumer’s daily life and there is no better metric to understand this phenomenon than the stories found on networks, such as the moment captured in which a woman who participates in a Catholic mass, confuses a biblical phrase (where a passage from John is remembered in which he speaks of the bread that comes down from heaven), with the leading brand in packaged bread: Bimbo.

The fact is one of the many anecdotes that have even taken place in advertising campaigns, where the confusion between brands turns into bitter episodes for those who make the mistake.

Bimbo: from the store to the church

“I am the Bimbo bread that comes down from heaven” was the phrase that led the brand of bread to a mass and adds about seven million reproductions in TikTok, where the confusion with the phrase that reads: “I am the living bread that has come down from heaven” (Jn. 6:51) has been revealed.

The incident is a curious incident that today is not wasted, on the contrary, it reveals to us how important it is to have as a brand, with the recognition by the consumer.

Given the level of knowledge that a consumer has of a brand compared to its competition, Kotler explains, it is possible to measure the place that a product keeps in the mind of those who acquire them in stores.

This has led brands to star in bold advertising campaigns, but the most important thing happens at the point of sale, where the dominance of space translates into the weight within the mind of those who add these products to the shopping cart.

For Bimbo it has been easy to occupy a place in the mind of those who buy, it is a leading brand in the supermarket aisle and the most important thing is that the brand has replicated this formula internationally, in a category highly demanded in retail and that requires to study the formulas, which motivate a greater sale in the market.

Remember brands at the worst time

From confusing to Lala with Alpura until McCormick with Mans hell, the brand recognition has made its own in live advertisements that aired on Mexican open television.

The first case occurred with Francisco Zea, when the news anchor was on a schedule for Alpura, confusing the brand with Lala, in front of the company’s biggest manager in the country.

McCormick’s confusion with Hellman’s even became a viral episode, with the mistake made by Pedro Sola, an entertainment commentator, who, when listing the mayonnaise brand, known for its blue cap, mistook it for McCormick.

