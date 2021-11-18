There was a time when Saints Row was raised as a competitor to the GTA series. The formula was the usual: open world, vehicles, crime and lots of action. However, with each installment the franchise took an increasingly interesting path such as madness and humor.

Several games came under this Volition label and everything pointed to the fact that on February 25, 2022 it would be time to enjoy it again. However, the developer has published a message regretting that Saints Row will finally arrive on August 23, 2022.

“If we launched it on the original date, it would not be up to the standards that we have set ourselves, and that you expect and deserve.”, They explain from the team. As has been customary for more than a year, it has been the impact of the world pandemicHe is one of the main culprits that Volition has not been able to work normally.

However, the developers themselves point out that “there won’t be many changes to the game out of the quality and the general polish “, so we can see a work very similar to the one seen in the gameplays.

“This will be the best and biggest Saints Row game of all time“, are marked as a goal. We will have to check it on the date indicated on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC. Choose the platform on which to play well, since there will be cooperative, but we are left without cross- play.