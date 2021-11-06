There are many alternatives for brain strengthening in order to avoid cognitive diseases, since not even technological and scientific advances have managed to find a way to stop the natural wear and tear that comes over the years, but strategies have been created to postpone the effects caused. for old age, offering people a better quality of life in their golden years.

Since memorial times the body-mind relationship has been established, even the ancient Greeks understood that to have greater brain agility it was necessary to take care of the temple of the body, so exercise and physical activity have been involved since then, since scientifically they are believes that exercising increases blood flow in the brain, causing neurons to be oxygenated, while stimulating the release of growth hormone causing muscle tissue to increase and protect the cortex of the brain.

That said, there are many exercises that help prevent cognitive decline, such as:

Oxygenation is very important for the brain so what to do aerobic activities It helps a lot to reduce brain diseases, that is, walking, running or jogging are excellent activities that can be practiced 1 or 2 times a week. It does not require a long period of time to carry out this activity, but it is advisable to do it for an hour or two.

In case of having the physical capacity, they can be incorporated moderate activities, such as swimming, cycling and even attending gyms, which in addition to giving brain strengthening will help improve joint mobility and bodybuilding.

Also exist physiotherapies that support brain strengthening through stretching or flexing exercises. There are many rehabilitation centers that are focused on this type of activity.

One of the simplest activities is to do the daily chores In other words, it is very important to never forget the activities that must be carried out every day, such as activities at home or shopping in supermarkets.

They can also be incorporated recreational activities that help to avoid sedentary lifestyle, such as traveling, excursions, painting or music activities.

Read a book, a magazine or even the newspaper will keep the brain constantly attentive. It is advisable to do it daily for a period of about 30 minutes in order to stimulate and strengthen the brain area.

Include mental stimulation activities. Such as sudokus, crosswords, word searches, playing cards, dominoes or chess

Use relationship strategies to strengthen the brain, that is, if it is difficult for you to remember a name of a person or an object, use relationship methods to remember, for example, if your neighbor's name is Sonia and you cannot remember it, relate it to someone famous actress who is on your radar.

In short, physical activity will always provide brain enhancement and strengthening.