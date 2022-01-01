For fans of the great franchise Pokemon, talking about this animated series leads to thinking about years of entertainment, original characters, interesting creatures and with very unique characteristics, as well as the many games that have been released on it.

This popular brand has been in the entertainment market for several years, which has remained in force due to its constant renewal and new new Pokémon from time to time.

Speaking more specifically, there are many cosplays interesting surfing the net, some believe they have seen them all or that a cosplay cannot be much better than a previous version performed by another artist.

But, just as there are some that attract attention for being complex and full of details, there are others that simply call attention for the personality they represent or how well they make the peculiar characteristics of said character look.

Some girls already have time or have had a certain relevance in the world of cosplay, stealing glances from connoisseurs and others who are not.

This time, we will talk about Beke Jacoba, a beautiful Australian girl, showing us an attractive version of Jessie, part of the known Team Rocket.

On this occasion, he shows us the version of straight hair that we could see during one of the episodes of the animated series, where he looks quite different than usual.

Using her characteristic long reddish hair, her large green earrings, the iconic suit consisting of a skirt and open blouse with a red R, both in white, long black gloves and a top underneath, very high boots that reach her thighs and an enviable figure, the girl shows us a sexy version of this well-known character.

The girl on her account has some other shots from this shoot and also many others from various cosplays on her Instagram, which we plan to continue revealing soon.