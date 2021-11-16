About a year ago we told you that, more than two decades after the premiere of the fourth and last installment of the saga to date, ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ would be a reality. At the time, Richard Donner was shaping a script that he would direct himself But, unfortunately, the author of bombings like ‘Superman’, ‘The prophecy’ or ‘Lady Falcon’, left us shortly after, at 91 years old, leaving the project in the air.

Riggs to the rescue

But having fired the father and soul of the franchise doesn’t mean we have to say goodbye to a belated sequel that could shut it down in style. During an event in London called ‘An Experience with Mel Gibson’, the actor has not only confirmed that ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ continues to roll, but he himself will be in charge of directing it.

During the event, Gibson explained the reason which has prompted him to continue the Donner legacy.

“The man who directed all of the Lethal Weapon movies, Richard Donner, was a great guy. He was developing the script and he went a long way with it. And one day, he said to me, ‘Listen, kid, if I get it, you’re going to do it. ”I said,“ Shut up. ”But, in fact, he passed away. He asked me to do it and, at that moment, I didn’t say anything. He told his wife, the studio and the producer, so I’ll direct the fifth. “

There is no doubt that Richard Donner was a one-of-a-kind filmmaker and that no one will be able to replicate his style, his craft and the groundbreaking nature of his work; but if anyone can bring ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ to fruition, that’s a Mel Gibson who, In addition to being a fantastic filmmaker, he has more than internalized the eternal Martin Riggs. We look forward to any news about the project.