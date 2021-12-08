Bowser owes $ 10 million to Nintendo

One more time Nintendo has defeated Bowser. However, this time we are not referring to the main villain of the Mario series, but to Gary Bowser, a hacker who a couple of months ago was arrested in the United States, and was sentenced to pay $ 4.5 million dollars. Now, it was recently revealed that the legal battle against this person is still ongoing, and An incredible $ 10 million has been added to his already high fine.

After he pleaded guilty to “Conspiracy to circumvent technological measures and traffic of circuit devices ”and“ traffic of circumvention devices ”, Bowser has now agreed to pay a $ 10 million fine to settle the civil case. of Nintendo of America against him.

NEW: Gary Bowser agrees to pay Nintendo $ 10 million in video game piracy civil lawsuit. This follows Bowser’s guilty plea in October in the federal criminal case against him (where he agreed to pay Nintendo $ 4.5 million in restitution.) https://t.co/zohn0SPHnH pic.twitter.com/KMJro3l8Zw – Rob Romano (@ 2Aupdates) December 6, 2021

For years, Bowser belonged to a group known as Xecutor, which is characterized by the creation of tools capable of circumventing the defenses on Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft consoles, resulting in piracy breaches. However, in September last year, Bowser, a 51-year-old Canadian, was arrested and currently faces a series of charges against him. Thus, This will surely not be the last time we hear about him and all the million dollar fines he will have to pay.

