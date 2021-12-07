Choosing the perfect gift for our favorite people takes time, love, and research skills (in some cases). Therefore, after investing so much effort in choosing it, we cannot make mistakes and fail in the presentation.

Choose an elegant paper -that combines perfectly with our Christmas tree and decorates it- or the perfect box It is a very important part of the gift giving process. NWe have found five key elements to get it right in all aspects this Christmas:

Gift Wrap





The first of our proposals is a classic: wrapping paper, a simple and inexpensive way to add our personal touch. In this case we select this selection of papers with a vintage look of Christmas motifs, colorful and elegant that we can use for children and adults.

The pack includes three rolls of different illustrations – although with the same color range – made of recycled kraft paper and can be found on Amazon for 15.99 euros (the complete set).

Christmas ribbons





Wrapping gifts like a true professional will not only delight the recipient, it can also be another decorative element, since we can place them under the tree during all the holidays (until Christmas or Three Kings day when it is time to open them).

For this, it is not enough just to choose a good paper, we can also complete the feat with a beautiful ribbon topped with a bow, like any of these that we find on Amazon. A pack of two fabric ribbons with a snowflake print in red and green for only 7.99 euros.

QIMMU 50 Yards Christmas Ribbons, Christmas Gift Ribbon, Christmas Satin Ribbon, Christmas Fabric Ribbon, Christmas Ribbon Ribbons for Decorative Gifts, Flowers or Crafts

Customizable labels





Imagine that you spend hours wrapping gifts (all with a similar aesthetic) and that you do not identify who each one is for, the chaos would reach epic dimensions on Christmas Day. But fortunately that has an easy (and beautiful) solution, just choose a label pack according to the rest of the details and write the name of the corresponding person in each one.

In this case, we have found this pack of 50 kraft labels with Christmas motifs and a roll of string in red and white tones included for only 6.99 euros.

Kuuqa 50 Pieces Kraft Label Wrapping Paper with Hang Rope, 5 Different Designs

Gift boxes





If we are not very crafty when it comes to decorating our gifts and crafts are not our thing, we do not have to give up a book presentation – in this case literally – since we can opt for gift boxes.

We have selected this pack of eight boxes in the shape of a book and Christmas motifs that remind us a little of Olympia Le-Tan’s original and fun handbags. We found it on Amazon for 11.97 10.97 euros (the complete set).

Anyingkai 8 pcs Book Style Christmas Candy Box, Bakery Candy Boxes, Christmas Gift Box, Christmas Candy Boxes, Christmas Gift Box with Lid, Gift Box Read: Twitter takes action against bad vibes and tests an ad to make you think twice before commenting on a conversation

Washi tape





If we are doing our best to wrap the gifts, we cannot lower our guard and close the paper with simple duct tape, transparent and without grace. This is already done by the washi tape, a ribbon with all kinds of patterns and themes that add color while fulfilling an essential function.

In this case we sign this pack for sale on Amazon with twelve adhesive tapes or washi tapes of different designs, all with Christmas motifs in green, red and black tones for only 14.99 euros.

Christmas Washi tape set 12 Rainbow Kawaii Decorative Masking Tape Decorative Washi Tape Colored Washi Masking Tape for DIY crafts scrapbooking and gifts

Kraft type balls





The Kraft style is in fashion and it also gives a lot of play when it comes to completing the decoration of the gift, we can choose bows or ornaments of all the colors we want because the camel finish combines with everything. In addition, they discreetly highlight under the Christmas tree.

This is the case of these bag-type boxes that we find on Amazon, with details of snowflakes and different decorative pendants. An ideal bet to fill with goodies for the little ones in the house and jewelry (for example) for the not so little ones. The pack of 24 bags in total has a price of 17.57 euros.

LAMEK 24Pcs Christmas Kraft Boxes Advent Calendar Gift Bags Christmas Kraft Paper Bags for Filling Chocolates Cookies Candy Christmas Gift Parties Wedding Birthday





