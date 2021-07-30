The British already warned at the presentation of the Land Rover Defender V8 that their Bowler partners were after a more powerful option. For now, the foundations for a future Defender SVR are in place with the new Bowler Defender Challenge. The Defender 90 has been transformed into a true all-rounder for private competitions.

When the new Land Rover Defender V8 was presented, the British manufacturer confirmed that, in the future, it would arrive a true top of the range. A high-performance variant that Bowler was already working on. A British coach who was absorbed by Land Rover, a specialist in more radical transformations. Precisely, what a large majority of the brand’s clients are looking for.

The first approach to the future Defender SVR has come from the hand of this company, with the Bowler Defender Challenge. It takes the base of the three-door model, the Defend 90, but it has been practically completely transformed into a variant adapted for rallying that will compete in a seven-race one-make cup, to be held in the United Kingdom in March 2022.

The Bowler Defender Challenge is a Land Rover Defender 90 adapted for rallies

The Defender Challenge features specific reinforcements on the chassis that significantly increase stiffness, as they point out, and mounting a special suspension supplied by Fox that increases body-to-ground clearance by 25 millimeters. The alloy wheels are also new, 18-inch diameter painted black.

Those from Bowler Motors have also modified the front end to increase the engine’s cooling airflow, which retains the powerful engine block. four-cylinder 2.0-liter Si4 with a maximum output of 300 hp. The more radical Defender also has an interior to match, devoid of all the tech paraphernalia of production models. The seats have been replaced by a bucket structure, competition steering wheel with shift paddles in a new position.

In addition, it has a FIA approved roll cage and its corresponding fire extinguishing system. The underbody is protected end-to-end longitudinally with protective panels. Land Rover has indicated that it will only manufacture a dozen units, at a price that, it is worth saying, includes registration, logistics and specific training for the tests. The whole package costs a whopping 116,500 Euros.