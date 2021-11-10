Kettlebells are a tool that is increasingly used in gyms, especially those that teach CrossFit or related classes, since it is an object that can be used in many exercises.

There are currently many kettlebell offers, with different price ranges depending on the weight and quality of the material, but the Bowflex SelectTech makes the difference, both in its functionality, comfort and quality. You can find it on Amazon for 159.90 euros.

The most impressive feature of the Bowflex SelectTech





The most interesting thing about this kettlebell is that in the same kettlebell, you have the option of setting different price ranges thanks to its dial, being able to change the resistance from 3.5 kilograms of weight to 18 kilograms.

The weight settings are as follows, starting at 3.5kg, 5.5kg, 9kg, 11kg, 16kg, and 18kg. This allows you to have a wide variety of options so that you can do all the exercises that you could not do with a kettlebell with a single weight.

The Bowflex SelectTech is unique and useful in all its aspects





Thanks to its weight adjustment dial, in a single kettlebell you have six kettlebells, so the investment you make is not as much as it is really appreciated in the price.

It has a compact and perfect size so that you can do any type of exercise, it is also easy to use and handle since it is designed for home use, it is also very easy to store.

Not sure what exercises to do with it? This is not a problem, since you will have access to 24 guided videos so that you learn how to use it if it is the first time you use a kettlebell.

Price and offer on Amazon

Right now the Bowflex SelectTech kettlebell is on Amazon with a 24% discount, thus saving you 51.10 euros. Its price is 211 euros 159.90 euros.

Bowflex SelectTech 3.5-18 kg Kettlebell, Unisex-Adult, Black / Red, Taglia Unica

The Bowflex SelectTech kettlebell It is a high quality kettlebell that you can use at home, offering a very wide variety of options, so you can do a good full body training routine.

