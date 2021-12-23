Negative day for him Bovespa, which closed on Wednesday, December 22, with slight decreases in the 0.24%, until the 105,244 points. The Bovespa scored a maximum volume of 105,711 points and the minimum figure of 104,386 points. The trading range for the Bovespa between its highest and lowest points (maximum-minimum) during this day it stood at the 1.25%.

In relation to the last seven days, the Bovespa registers a decrease in 2.04%, so that for a year there has still been a decrease in the 8.17%. The Bovespa a 19.52% below its maximum so far this year (130,776.27 points) and a 4.43% above its minimum valuation for the current year (100,775 points).

Click here to check the latest news