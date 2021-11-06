Good session for him Bovespa, which ended the session on Friday, November 5 with promotions from 1.37%, until the 104,824 points. The Bovespa marked a maximum of 105,555 points and a minimum of 103,412 points. The trading range for the Bovespa between its highest and lowest points (maximum-minimum) during this day it stood at the 2.03%.

With respect to the last seven days, the Bovespa registers a drop in 0.83%; However, for a year it still has a rise of the 9.91%. The Bovespa a 19.84% below its maximum so far this year (130,776.27 points) and a 1.37% above its minimum price for the current year (103,412 points).

