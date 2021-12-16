Positive session for him Bovespa, which ended the day on Wednesday, December 15, with slight increases in 0.63%, until the 107,431 points. The Bovespa marked a maximum volume of 107,603 points and the minimum figure of 105,697 points. The trading range for the Bovespa between its highest and lowest points (maximum-minimum) during this day it stood at the 1.77%.

In the last week, the Bovespa registers a decrease in 0.62% and in year-on-year terms it still maintains a decline in 5.42%. The Bovespa a 17.85% below its maximum this year (130,776.27 points) and a 6.6% above its minimum price so far this year (100,775 points).

