BOTW is the most popular in Japan and this is how Miyamoto reacted

Last week, the Japanese television channel, Asahi, conducted a survey in which more than 50,000 Japanese gamers were asked what their favorite video games were. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild topped the Top 100 list, and now himself Shigeru miyamoto has ruled on this.

Miyamoto seized for a second the official account of Nintendo Japan to dedicate a message to all those fans who voted for BOTW as the best game ever.

宮本 で す. 昨夜 に 放映 さ れ ま し た 「テ レ ビ ゲ ー ム 総 選 挙」 で は 数 多 く の 任天堂 タ イ ト ル に ご 投票 い た だ き, あ り が と う ご ざ い ま し た. 40 年 近 く 繰 り 返 し て き た ゲ ー ム 開 発 の そ れ ぞ れ の シ ー ン を 思 い 返 す 機会 に も な り ま し た.こ れ か ら も 皆 さ ま に 新 し い 体 験 を 届 け ら れ る ビ デ オ ゲ ー ム を 作 り 続 け ま す。 – 任天堂 株式会社 (@Nintendo) December 28, 2021

“This is Miyamoto. Thank you for voting for so many Nintendo games in the video game selection that aired last night. It is an opportunity to remember every moment of development during the last 40 years. We will continue creating video games that bring new experiences to all players. “

Generally speaking, the previously mentioned list included quite a few games of Nintendo and particularly of Switch. Recall that this hybrid console has been dominating Japan in recent years, and not even the launches of the PS5 and Series X | S They were able to give him a lot of battle.

Editor’s note: Nintendo definitely has a lot of work ahead of it with the sequel to BOTW. Expectations for that game are extremely high, and it will certainly be hard to beat the original title. Hopefully the Big N managed to accomplish all of this.

Via: Nintendo