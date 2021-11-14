SAO PAULO (AP) – Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas won Saturday’s sprint race and will start from the top position in the Brazilian Grand Prix on a dramatic day at Interlagos that accelerated Max Verstappen’s attempt to clinch his first title in the Formula One.

Verstappen finished the sprint in second position and added two qualifying points. The Red Bull driver saw his rival, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, receive another punishment and will start the race on Sunday from 10th position despite a great race in which he went from last to fifth place.

Carlos Sainz with Ferrari, finished third and the Mexican Sergio Pérez, from Red Bull, fourth. McLaren’s Lando Norris will take Hamilton’s fifth place on the starting grid. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start from sixth place.

Hours earlier, Hamilton was forced to start the sprint race from last position after being disqualified from Friday’s qualifying session – when he was the fastest – due to Mercedes committing a technical infraction. Mercedes chose not to appeal the decision.

Despite Hamilton finishing fifth in the sprint, an additional five-place penalty means the defending champion will start tenth, after Mercedes decided to change the engine in Sao Paulo.

Not all of it was good news for Verstappen. The Dutch driver was fined after he was seen touching the rear wing of the Mercedes car. Verstappen leads the drivers’ standings 21 points above Hamilton, including two goals in the sprint race, with four awards remaining on the season.

Hamilton outscored the Dane by 0.4 seconds in sprint qualifying on Friday, but Mercedes is under investigation because its DRS exceeded the maximum distance allowed when it was opened. The technical infraction generally leads to the exclusion of a session. The decision was announced after Saturday’s practice session, and before the sprint race.