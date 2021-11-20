With Lewis hamilton relatively covered, fourth, the prominence of the afternoon practice session of the Qatar GP fell on Valtteri Bottas. The Finn was the fastest of the second round ahead of Pierre Gasly, which maintains the good performance of AlphaTauri in the first bars of the weekend, and a Max verstappen that he was the protagonist and not because of his pure performance.

With the controversy over the inaction of the FIA ​​still raging in the paddock, the only night free practice session (conditions very similar to those that will be seen on Sunday) ended without major surprises. The temperature dropped significantly compared to that seen in the morning, which in turn led the teams and drivers to take more seriously to find the optimal race pace.

Coupled with the decision of the FIA ​​to unify the criteria for the limits of the track and not focus on only some curves, there was a session with notable changes compared to what was seen in the morning. A session that, in addition, had one less pilot in contention because Nikita mazepin he was left without shooting due to the problems of the first free.

For problems that he had Max verstappen. As it happened on previous weekends, the upper wing of the rear wing of his RB16b did not work as it should. This time it was not opened more than it should or stuck, but something more damaging to the pilot: it began to oscillate. He had to put the car in the pits to get it fixed, running out of the road for a long time.

This problem was fixed with a reasonable margin so that it could roll again, but it was reproduced in the car of Sergio perez. They tried something that did not go quite right in the plan envisaged at Red Bull.

As for the Spanish riders, slightly better than in the morning. Carlos Sainz he set the 10th time lap of the session just under 8 tenths behind Bottas’ time. The Madrilenian, like many other drivers, suffered the difficulties of stepping on the outside of the track, to the point that he had to go into the pits to have the front wing screwed on better. Also his companion Charles Leclerc had some scare.

Fernando Alonso it fell two positions behind Ferrari’s time, although within schedule. After a few free practice sessions in which he had problems due to a hit in the center of his car when going through a curve, in the seconds his feelings improved significantly. In both short and long runs, he left a more optimistic look on his chances for Saturday and Sunday.