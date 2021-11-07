Few or very few bet on Valtteri Bottas to make the pole of the Mexican GP, ​​but after playing the distraction, Mercedes achieved a double on the grid with the Finn ahead of Lewis hamilton.

Fernando AlonsoDespite classifying 16th, he will start 12th due to the sanctions carried out by several drivers. Carlos Sainz, much better: 6th.

Q1: Verstappen is scared

Qualifying started with a scare. While they were all doing the first lap, Lance Stroll it crashed violently against the protections of the entrance curve to the finish line, the old Peraltada. The Canadian was optimistic on the line, went to the dirty area and ended up spinning.

The consequent red flag until the barriers were repaired forced the session to stop for a few minutes. Once the session is restarted, Max verstappen demonstrated his superiority by being the first to go down to 1:16, who was later accompanied by Bottas and Perez before the end of Q1.

So much Carlos Sainz What Fernando Alonso they had to wait for the final stretch of the session to confirm their passage to the next round, although the track improved significantly. The Madrilenian passed, but the Asturian did not and although he will improve some positions due to the accumulated sanctions. Alpine’s idea was for the two of them to pass so that Ocon could give Alonso a slipstream, but it was precisely the Frenchman who left him out.

Those eliminated were Alonso, Latifi, Schumacher, Mazepin and Stroll.

Times table Q1 Grand Prix of Mexico

Q2: Hamilton resurrects

On a track that was improving noticeably at times, all eyes were on what the ‘coconuts’ could do. Although it was Verstappen who set the best time initially, Hamilton It proved that it was not as bad as it seemed. It surpassed him by 8 thousandths.

From behind, more problems especially for a Carlos Sainz who met Antonio Giovinazzi off-track and whose consequent yellow flag forced him to slacken on his good lap. Despite this incident, he made the cut to Q3 in a sufficient 9th place.

Those eliminated were Vettel, Raikkonen, Russell, Giovinazzi and Or with.

Times table Q2 Grand Prix of Mexico

Q3: Bottas surprises

Mercedes was completely uncovered in Q3. After two sessions much more even, in the first attempt of this final round Valtteri Bottas he improved Verstappen’s initial time to the point of taking 3 and a half tenths from the Dutchman. In between, Hamilton with almost a tenth and a half of disadvantage with his partner.

That lap was enough to make pole. The Finn took advantage of an exit from the track by Sergio Pérez that hurt Verstappen, also affected by Tsunoda, to achieve a pole that, seen in perspective, is a lesser evil for Hamilton.