Valtteri Bottas took the victory in the sprint classification of the Brazilian GP, ​​after a great start that allowed him to support Max verstappen from the beginning to the end of the 24 laps of the test.

The podium this Saturday was completed Carlos Sainz, which with soft tires, a start that allowed him to get 3rd and a Numantine defense on Sergio perez, achieved the final point this Saturday. Fernando Alonso, with more problems, he finished 12th and will be his starting position on Sunday.

Lewis hamilton he minimized damage: he climbed 15 positions from the end of the grid and finished 5th, but will start 10th due to the penalty that still dragged on Friday.

Top: Brilliant Bottas and Sainz, Verstappen gray

The first position of Max verstappen that he inherited from the sanctioned Lewis hamilton it lasted just a few meters after making a bad start. The Dutchman was overtaken by a Valtteri Bottas that he put first without palliative in the first corner.

If the Mercedes was a great outing, the Carlos Sainz it was not far behind. The Madrilenian gained three positions before finishing the first lap, since he started on soft tires that gave him an advantage in the opening bars. Among others, Verstappen gave up with his partner in Toro Rosso.

Behind, Fernando Alonso lost several positions and then found himself caught between the Alfa Romeos, which in turn touched each other with Kimi raikkonen as the final victim in a spin that he sent at the end.

The Asturian suffered to fight for the positions of ‘top 10’, and immediately it was seen that his fight was going to be more in not giving up much beyond the 12th than in looking for something else.

Verstappen, for Bottas; Hamilton, for the ‘top 5’

After a hesitant start, Verstappen went on the attack down the stretch of this sprint race. Aware that he could hunt down Bottas, he began the harassment operation relentlessly.

Perhaps he was aware that a plane was coming from behind. Hamilton arrived in the last laps with serious options for the ‘top 5’, aware that this Sunday he will start with 5 positions of loss due to the penalty of dragging. He did it on the last lap, after going to Lando norris.

Those who failed to overtake were the Red Bulls. Neither Verstappen to Bottas, once he settled for 2nd place, nor Pérez to Sainz, who gave a lesson in defense against the Mexican’s attacks.