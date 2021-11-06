Leader Max verstappen opened the weekend in Mexico behind Valtteri Bottas and his great rival, a Lewis hamilton that he won an investigation after the session for jumping the track limits and rejoining the wrong way.

The seven-time champion was able to successfully complete the session, and keep the planned plan, something that the local idol could not fully do. Sergio perez he missed a good part of the training session due to an accident at the beginning of the session, moments after Charles Leclerc he also went against the wall. In both cases they went back against the wall, destroying the rear wing. Both were able to get back on track, but with the car still somewhat touched.

It was the most profound incident in a session in which there were no big surprises, much less pressure. In fact, the times were not fast at all and are expected to drop significantly as the other sessions go by.

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, who were testing different configurations, set the 6th and 7th time of the batch. Their racing pace was reasonably good, although they didn’t risk too much either.